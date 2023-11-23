Sign up
Photo 3190
Rest and Be Thankful
Happy Thanksgiving to all who gather today. 365 is one of the many things I am grateful for on this shinning, shimmering day of thanks.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and perfect after the messy weather yesterday.
All hands thankful
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
thanksgiving2023
