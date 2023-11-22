Sixty Years

That November day, getting off the bus at 14 into my sobbing mother’s arms is seared into my memory. The saddest week I had ever experienced followed. I had never lost a family member and this was my first experience with such enormous grief that shook the nation. My brother and I had spent the following weekend with our Josselyn grandparents. They lived within sight down the street, my maternal grandparents lived next to us, where T and I live now. The old black and white television was on, the accused assassin, Lee Harvey Oswald was being transferred to prison. Jack Ruby entered the Dallas police headquarters without issue, approached Oswald and shot him on live national NBC TV with millions, including me watching. Those days are seared into my memories like a movie.



My dad took the central photograph when we saw the President and First Lady leaving church in Hyannis MA, on Cape Cod. President Kennedy drove the limo away from the church that day. I remember it like a movie, we were so excited. My mother saved the newspaper clipping with the photo of JFK driving the limo himself, a first from the church and a very memorable day for me.



Some of the photos in the collage are from a visit to the JFK Library in Boston.



Impossibly Close



my dad’s ansco

camera image reversed

reflecting, recording

a sunny sunday morning

hyannis, old cape cod

the president prince

our jackie veiled

emerge from church

impossibly close

to crowds in silent awe

salt air electric

blue smokey

flash bulbs popping

super eight cameras

clicking, panning

string neckties

and netted hats

camelot’s couple

approach the shiny

leather seated limos

but wait

she gets in

but he

motions those squinting

men who guard and serve

he’ll drive today

and off they go

compound bound

impossibly close

to me





For the Record,

This day came in dark and rainy, places north and west got snow on this heavy Thanksgiving travel day. Luckily, we just have to walk through the woods tomorrow to Sarah and David's for our Thanksgiving dinner.





All hands begging for PEACE.