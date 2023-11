Shades of things to come...

“Curiosity is the wick in the candle of learning.”





― William Arthur Ward





Just a sniff, but we're watching closely. Raven has to inspect everything. Raspberry always attempted to bite these candles on the kitchen island. My blips will probably be mostly a chronicle of the Ebony Cat girls first Christmas at Dogcorner.





For the Record,

This day came in cold and stayed very cold.





All hands wishing for PEACE.