We went to Sandwich on Cape Cod this evening for a walk through the glowing Heritage Gardens. It was gorgeous, one section had trees with moving lights like fireflies. It was absolutely enchanting. We also had a ride on the old carousel, with 140 year old steads. This is a very quick collage, it's late and I'm sleepy. I used a free collage maker and honestly I should have just made one of my usuals, it wasn't really quick to use!





This day came in sunny and warmer.



