"Santa, I've been very good..."

"The cat is above all things, a dramatist."

–Margaret Benson



So far, yes, there are hardly any decorations to investigate, but so far, the report to Santa about Raven is very good. She also gets high marks for posing and showing off her pleading eyes! Fianna has been perfect, but we shall see...





For the Record,

This day came in quite warm with clouds, then light rain.





All hands wishing for PEACE.