Christmas Lantern Checker

“Cats are inquisitive but hate to admit it.”

-Mason Cooley





I put new batteries in this lantern and set it down on the floor for a moment. I turned around, saw The Inspector making her rounds, grabbed my camera and had time to catch her thorough examination. The item was deemed ready for use.





For the Record,

This day came in dark with on and off rain.





All hands wishing for PEACE