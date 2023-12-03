Previous
Reverend Raven by berelaxed
Photo 3200

Reverend Raven

Advent Candle Inspector

“The word advent means “expectation.” What advent can do for us is create a sense of hope.”
–Louie Giglio

For the Record,
This day came in dark and dreary. Perhaps we could hope for a light dusting of snow someday soon.


All hands begging for PEACE
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
