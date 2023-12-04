Previous
"Um, that would be a NO!" by berelaxed
Photo 3201

"Um, that would be a NO!"

"No is a complete sentence. It does not require an explanation to follow. You can truly answer someone’s request with a simple no."

-Sharon E. Rainey

Raven refused to don the hat and Fianna did a YIKES when she saw the hat on the floor!

This day came in with sun and clouds, ending with light rain. A busy day with busier cats!!

