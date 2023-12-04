Sign up
Photo 3201
"Um, that would be a NO!"
"No is a complete sentence. It does not require an explanation to follow. You can truly answer someone’s request with a simple no."
-Sharon E. Rainey
Raven refused to don the hat and Fianna did a YIKES when she saw the hat on the floor!
For the Record
This day came in with sun and clouds, ending with light rain. A busy day with busier cats!!
All hands wishing for PEACE
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
ravenandasantahat
