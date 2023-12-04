"Um, that would be a NO!"

"No is a complete sentence. It does not require an explanation to follow. You can truly answer someone’s request with a simple no."



-Sharon E. Rainey



Raven refused to don the hat and Fianna did a YIKES when she saw the hat on the floor!



For the Record

This day came in with sun and clouds, ending with light rain. A busy day with busier cats!!



All hands wishing for PEACE