Fianna by the Stockings

"The stockings were hung by the chimney with care,

In hopes that St. Nicholas soon would be there.'



Clement Clarke Moore



The elusive Fianna was cuddled up on her afghan, bequeathed by Merry, (hand made by her Auntie Donna), this morning. The stocking on the left is waiting for our friend BB to arrive from California right after Christmas, then T's black striped, Fianna's red stocking, Raven, our Jester, inherited Max's former stocking, then my red striped one.



Fianna, the ex-feral, loves that spot on the sofa. When she is there we can sit beside her, stroke her and she becomes an amazingly affectionate little cat. We are not permitted to be as 'forward' if we happen to approach her while she is up and about. We respect her rules and love her to bits. She has really come such a long way and puts up with Raven the circus monkey cat.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with a faint sun shining now and then.



All hands wishing for PEACE