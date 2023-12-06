Sign up
Photo 3203
First Snow
First Snow
Raven had quite a surprise as well as the humans in the house this morning! We expected a fine dusting, but this was more like a proper amount for the first storm.
For the Record,
This day came in snowy.
All hands wishing for Peace on Earth
6th December 2023
6th Dec 23
2
0
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3203
photos
77
followers
42
following
877% complete
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
6th December 2023 7:37am
firstsnow&raven
Tunia McClure
ace
the world quiets down
December 6th, 2023
Olwynne
nice pov
December 6th, 2023
