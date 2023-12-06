Previous
First Snow

Raven had quite a surprise as well as the humans in the house this morning! We expected a fine dusting, but this was more like a proper amount for the first storm.

For the Record,
This day came in snowy.

All hands wishing for Peace on Earth
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tunia McClure ace
the world quiets down
December 6th, 2023  
Olwynne
nice pov
December 6th, 2023  
