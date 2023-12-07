Christmas Elves at Dogcorner Cottage

These three human elves and one disgusted cat posed in front of the fresh cut Christmas tree this evening. We have been having fun with our friend, visiting from Maine. She and I searched successfully for one of her Pilgrim relatives at an old cemetery at the old Winslow Burying Ground in Marshfield earlier today.



Raven and Fianna have not been too interested in the tree so far, but we'll see. We're letting the branches relax before we add the battery candles and decide if it's safe enough to add ornaments. It is safely wired to the windowsill.



For the Record,

This day came in very cold, the coldest yet of the season, 26 F degrees for most of the day and colder now.



All hands wishing for PEACE.