Christmas Tree 2023

We are used to a more glowing tree with lots of strings of lights, but the little battery candles are old fashioned and lovely. These are cat safe. We're going to order another set of ten. Amazingly, both Raven and Fianna have basically ignored the tree, so I decorated it this afternoon. No glass ornaments, so anything batted off should survive. The tree is wired to a hook on the windowsill that we had for Raspberry's antics.



Our friend from Maine left this morning. We had such a great time, fun conversations and the time together passed too quickly. We were enthralled with her descriptions of her recent trip to Scotland. We had planned to go to Scotland with her and the other folks we went to Ireland with, then the Pandemic hit. Now we're cooking up some local plans for our upcoming milestone birthdays in the spring. T's birthday is Monday.



For the Record,

This day came in warmer, but still chilly. I had to shoo off a Cooper's Hawk that was stalking some small birds and squirrels, gorgeous, but please dine somewhere else.





All hands wishing for PEACE.