I Caught Raven...

Kissing Bambi Fawn!



For the Record,

This day came in warm before the rain and windstorm tomorrow. We are expecting some of T's family for a dinner out and some festivities here. We hope the weather cooperates. This sweet fawn is going home with great niece A. Raven had to inspect as usual. She was modeling a lovely green bow from one of Memories4Me's presents to us.



All hands wishing for PEACE