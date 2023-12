A little night reading

The moonlight was enough. It would do."



Neil Gaiman





Perhaps she and Fianna are going to serenade us after her moonlight studying.



For the Record,

This day came in cloudy with a big rain and windstorm working its way to us tonight and tomorrow. We had a fun day with some of T's family this afternoon and evening. Raven was at the festivities, but Fianna had a tough day. We are amazed, they are totally ignoring the Christmas tree.



All hands wishing for PEACE