Cat in a Hat by berelaxed
Cat in a Hat

“As anyone who has ever been around a cat for any length of time well knows, cats have enormous patience with the limitations of the humankind.”

– Cleveland Amory
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful festive portrait
December 11th, 2023  
