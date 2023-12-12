Sign up
Previous
Photo 3209
Dear Santa Thoughts
Deer santa, I Ben a vury goode Kat Gurl. Fi is goode 2.
xxxxx
Yur Frend Raven.
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and much colder.
All hands wishing for PEACE
12th December 2023
12th Dec 23
1
1
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3209
photos
78
followers
42
following
879% complete
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Tags
raven&santa
Dawn
ace
A lovely collage
December 12th, 2023
