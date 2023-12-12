Previous
Dear Santa Thoughts by berelaxed
Dear Santa Thoughts

Deer santa, I Ben a vury goode Kat Gurl. Fi is goode 2.
Yur Frend Raven.


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and much colder.

All hands wishing for PEACE
Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
A lovely collage
December 12th, 2023  
