Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage by berelaxed
Photo 3210

Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage

“Freshly cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin—inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night.”


-John J. Geddes


The cats refused to pose, so here is Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage once again. The House panthers have also been very good, the tree doesn't seem to interest them at all, much to our surprise!


For the Record,
This day came in clear and cold and filled with errands.


All hands begging, wishing, hoping for PEACE
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
