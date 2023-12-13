Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage

“Freshly cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin—inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night.”





-John J. Geddes





The cats refused to pose, so here is Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage once again. The House panthers have also been very good, the tree doesn't seem to interest them at all, much to our surprise!





For the Record,

This day came in clear and cold and filled with errands.





All hands begging, wishing, hoping for PEACE