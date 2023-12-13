Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3210
Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage
“Freshly cut Christmas trees smelling of stars and snow and pine resin—inhale deeply and fill your soul with wintry night.”
-John J. Geddes
The cats refused to pose, so here is Christmas at Dogcorner Cottage once again. The House panthers have also been very good, the tree doesn't seem to interest them at all, much to our surprise!
For the Record,
This day came in clear and cold and filled with errands.
All hands begging, wishing, hoping for PEACE
13th December 2023
13th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3210
photos
78
followers
42
following
879% complete
View this month »
3203
3204
3205
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
christmas2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close