Fianna's Opinion by berelaxed
Photo 3212

Fianna's Opinion

"Let your tongue speak what your heart thinks."
Davy Crockett

This is what Fianna thinks about posing for a Christmas photograph!

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer. TGIF.

All hands wishing for Peace on Earth
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Betsey

