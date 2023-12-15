Sign up
Photo 3212
Fianna's Opinion
"Let your tongue speak what your heart thinks."
Davy Crockett
This is what Fianna thinks about posing for a Christmas photograph!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and a bit warmer. TGIF.
All hands wishing for Peace on Earth
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
365 Project
close