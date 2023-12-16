Previous
An afternoon with Nora and Hunter by berelaxed
Photo 3213

An afternoon with Nora and Hunter

"We should try to hold on to the Christmas spirit, not just one day a year, but all 365."
—Mary Martin (my childhood favorite...the best Peter Pan)


We had a really fun afternoon with Nora and Hunter. It gave Sarah a chance to wrap presents too. We had a pre-made GingerBread House for them to decorate, and then we all enjoyed pieces. Then came games, our new favorite, Scary Bingo, Candyland and First Orchid. Snacks, a run around the yard and three Christmas storybooks. We all had fun, Hunter's glasses were hysterical!


For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer.


All hands wishing for Peace on Earth.
16th December 2023 16th Dec 23

Betsey

Corinne C ace
A fun collage of your wonderful day!
December 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A cool fun collage
December 17th, 2023  
