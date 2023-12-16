An afternoon with Nora and Hunter

"We should try to hold on to the Christmas spirit, not just one day a year, but all 365."
—Mary Martin (my childhood favorite...the best Peter Pan)
We had a really fun afternoon with Nora and Hunter. It gave Sarah a chance to wrap presents too. We had a pre-made GingerBread House for them to decorate, and then we all enjoyed pieces. Then came games, our new favorite, Scary Bingo, Candyland and First Orchid. Snacks, a run around the yard and three Christmas storybooks. We all had fun, Hunter's glasses were hysterical!
For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warmer.