Previous
What the elf said to Raven… by berelaxed
Photo 3214

What the elf said to Raven…

“Let’s be naughty and save Santa the trip.”
— Gary Allen

For the Record
This day came in warmer and cloudy. The forecast predicts heavy rain and high winds tonight into tomorrow.

All hands wishing for Peace on Earth
17th December 2023 17th Dec 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
880% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise