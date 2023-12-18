Sign up
Previous
Photo 3215
It’s blowing a gale
As said by my Maine sea captain grandfather ! I’m hoping I can get this posted, we have lost our bundled cable services, so no WiFi.
For the Record,
Howling wind and rain, a wild storm along the coast.
All hands hoping our trees survive
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
365
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
18th December 2023 8:08am
