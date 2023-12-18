It’s blowing a gale

Previous
As said by my Maine sea captain grandfather ! I’m hoping I can get this posted, we have lost our bundled cable services, so no WiFi.

For the Record,
Howling wind and rain, a wild storm along the coast.

All hands hoping our trees survive
