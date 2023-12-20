Winter Solstice, Mt Auburn Cemetery

I would link a description of this lovely event of light, art and sound if our WIFi was up and running, but it is NOT for yet another day. They report that the last 100 customers may be connected by 11 tonight.



Mount Auburn Cemetery is in Cambridge Massachusetts and is an amazing garden cemetery. Incredibly elaborate stones and tombs amidst gorgeous mature plantings and trees. I did my second student teaching semester while at Wheelock College back in 1970, at a private elementary school, the Shady Hill School, close by. We used to take our kindergartners to walk around the cemetery often. I remember it was the first time I ever saw Ghinko trees and fell in love with their wonderful leaves..





For the Record,

This day came in sunny and bright. It was beautiful tonight, walking under the stars, the moon and the planet Jupiter tonight. Cold, but not too cold.



All hands wishing for Peace on Earth