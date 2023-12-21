Previous
Winter Solstice Sunset by berelaxed
Photo 3218

Winter Solstice Sunset

After the longest night, tomorrow we sing up the dawn. There is a rejoicing that, even in the darkest time, the sun is not vanquished. As of tomorrow, the days begin to get longer as the light of day grows. While the gentle winter sun slowly opens its eyes, let us all bring more light and compassion into the world. ”
― Dacha Avelin


We went on a winter Solstice walk this afternoon, in Hingham, Massachusetts at World's End. The air was cold and crisp with a brisk wind, we were well bundled up for the occasion. The sight of the brilliant setting sun and fresh air cleared all the pre-Christmas rushing and list checking from our minds.


The cable services resumed after what seemed like an eternity last night at about 11:30. Our bundled services of cable, WIFI and ancient landline are now back in business. I'll catch up with my comments sometime soon I hope.


For the Record,
This day came in crisp and clear.


All hands wishing for Peace On Earth
21st December 2023 21st Dec 23

*lynn ace
fantastic composition with that great bare tree, and gorgeous sky of course!
December 22nd, 2023  
Dorothy ace
Beautiful shot! Very overcast here so no sunrise or sunset.
Pray for peace.
December 22nd, 2023  
amyK ace
Terrific composition
December 22nd, 2023  
