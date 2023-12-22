Quick, hang that extra stocking!

“Christmas is a stocking stuffed with sugary mousie goodness.”

- Mo Rocca (edited by Raven)





Raven is very, very sure she has been good enough to deserve two stockings. She hung this one quickly on the cat tree so Fianna wouldn't get the same idea. She thinks her stocking hanging from the mantle is much, much too small.





Busy day, but all the errands are done and hopefully the Greats, Lauren, 6 and Bob, 4 will be over tomorrow to decorate some Christmas cookies.





For the Record,

This day came in very cold and clear.





All hands wishing for PEACE on EARTH