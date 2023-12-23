An afternoon with Lauren and Bob

"Christmas is sights, especially the sights of Christmas reflected in the eyes of a child."

William Saroyan



We had fun this afternoon with the other 6 and 4 year old 'Greats'. They came with their grandparents, T's sister and husband. We had a pizza late lunch, played several games and decorated some sugar cookies. The excitement of Christmas was on display and we laughed and felt like kids again... well, maybe not our bones and hearing, but it was rollicking good fun.

Raven appeared for a few minutes, but Fianna made herself scarce until they departed. Oh, to bottle that boundless energy and expectation of little ones on the eve of Christmas eve.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and clear.



All hands wishing for Peace on Earth.