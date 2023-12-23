Previous
An afternoon with Lauren and Bob by berelaxed
Photo 3220

An afternoon with Lauren and Bob

"Christmas is sights, especially the sights of Christmas reflected in the eyes of a child."
William Saroyan

We had fun this afternoon with the other 6 and 4 year old 'Greats'. They came with their grandparents, T's sister and husband. We had a pizza late lunch, played several games and decorated some sugar cookies. The excitement of Christmas was on display and we laughed and felt like kids again... well, maybe not our bones and hearing, but it was rollicking good fun.
Raven appeared for a few minutes, but Fianna made herself scarce until they departed. Oh, to bottle that boundless energy and expectation of little ones on the eve of Christmas eve.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and clear.

All hands wishing for Peace on Earth.
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise