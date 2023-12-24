Previous
Fianna's mousie by berelaxed
Photo 3221

Fianna's mousie

“Twas the night before Christmas, when all through the house, not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”


-Clement Clarke Moore


Fianna silenced that mouse! The girls have had quite a day. One of their friends delivered a bag for them to open tomorrow. Raven said, "Why wait and helped herself immediately. She has been catnip drunk all day. When Fianna finished keeping that mouse down, she was overcome by the catnip toys as well. I must ask him where he got these items, they kept them busy on and off all day.


Happy Christmas Eve to all who celebrate. We are going to Christmas Brunch with my family and dinner with some of T's tomorrow.


All hands wishing for PEACE on EARTH.
