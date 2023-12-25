Previous
Festive Greetings by berelaxed
Photo 3222

Festive Greetings

“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”
The Polar Express

For the Record,
This day came in warm, not like Christmases past in New England

All hands wishing my all my celebrating 365 Family a festive and love filled day.
25th December 2023 25th Dec 23

Betsey

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful collage - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023  
