Photo 3222
Festive Greetings
“Just remember, the true spirit of Christmas lies in your heart.”
The Polar Express
For the Record,
This day came in warm, not like Christmases past in New England
All hands wishing my all my celebrating 365 Family a festive and love filled day.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3222
Tags
christmas2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful collage - Merry Christmas
December 25th, 2023
