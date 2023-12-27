Previous
December Fog by berelaxed
December Fog

"How strange and wonderful is our home, our earth, with its swirling vaporous atmosphere, its flowing and frozen liquids, its trembling plants, its creeping, crawling, climbing creatures, the croaking things with wings that hang on rocks and soar through the fog, the furry grass, the scaly seas."
Edward Abbey

For the Record,
This day came in with foggy, milky skies. We have been having very strange weather for December, heavy fog, night and day when we have wished for at least a dusting of snow. The fog was moderate earlier today, but now is as thick as we have along the coast of Maine.

All hands wishing for Peace on Earth
Betsey

Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful capture.
December 27th, 2023  
