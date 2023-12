Old Friends

We picked up our friend BB at the airport this evening. She flew in from California for a visit as she always does after Christmas. She and I met as camp counselors in 1970 and have been close friends through thick and thin ever since. We have had many adventures together in the States and Europe. We all laugh together until our stomachs hurt.



For the Record,

This day came in with rain and fog yet again.



All hands wishing for PEACE