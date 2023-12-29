Special Friends

Sign up
"Stay close to people who feel like sunshine."
-Anonymous
For the Record,
This day came in with foggy gray skies and rain.
All hands wishing for PEACE on Earth
29th December 2023
Betsey
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
iPhone 15 Pro Max
29th December 2023 6:18pm
