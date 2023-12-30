Previous
Cat Eyes by berelaxed
Photo 3227

Cat Eyes

The problem with cats is that they get the same exact look whether they see a moth or an axe-murderer."

Paula Poundstone


Fianna posed for this with her big golden eyes.


For the Record
This day came in rainy and gray today...yet again. maybe tomorrow will bring some sun.


All hands wishing for Peace on Earth.
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
