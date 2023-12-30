Sign up
Previous
Photo 3227
Cat Eyes
The problem with cats is that they get the same exact look whether they see a moth or an axe-murderer."
Paula Poundstone
Fianna posed for this with her big golden eyes.
For the Record
This day came in rainy and gray today...yet again. maybe tomorrow will bring some sun.
All hands wishing for Peace on Earth.
30th December 2023
30th Dec 23
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
