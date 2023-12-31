10th Anniversary

Every day is a gift. But some days are packaged better.”

― Sanhita Baruah





Disclaimer...

This is a card we received this morning from our beloved nephew, Greg. So, it is a photograph of us, not made by me, but includes many photos made by me. It's a very special photographic collection. He has taking us, during our wedding ceremony, and placed us and our wonderful UCC minister celebrants at the small, James Library where we had our memorable wedding reception celebration. Using the book shelving he was able to tuck in family photos, birds, Nelson, our old tame squirrel and beloved Raspberry and Max. We were touched deeply and are still smiling ear to ear at his skill and creativity.





T ( P is the initial for my family and some close friends nickname for her) and I had a 21 year 'engagement' before our federally recognized wedding ceremony. It was a magical day, we had 8 guests staying with us and at my brother's, including our Swedish 'family.' The married reverends were now living in North Carolina, but our neighbor offered them a place to stay. After the reception, we came back to Dogcorner Cottage and my Swedish 'brother' made Swedish pancakes for everyone. We had long fireworks sparklers and we all ushered in the New Year out on the patio. It seems like yesterday, not a decade ago.





For the Record,

This day came in gray and cloudy yet again, but we now can see some patches of blue!





All hands feeling very happy today.