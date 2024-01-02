Previous
Fianna's ray of sun by berelaxed
Fianna's ray of sun

“You ever find a cat sleeping in a ray of sun? There’s a sound over there. It’s a golden sound. That’s the only way to describe it. It’s a bright sound, and it has little flecks of music in it, drifting like motes of dust. And you just know if you let that sound get inside you, if you hummed along with it, you’d rest like a cat in the sun. A perfect rest. You could rest a billion years.”

— Joe Hill

For the Record,
This day came in with SUN. Snow maybe on the weekend, it might end up looking like winter before BB goes back to California!

All hands wishing for PEACE
Betsey

I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
I enjoyed the sun too. Good capture
January 2nd, 2024  
