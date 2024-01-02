Fianna's ray of sun

“You ever find a cat sleeping in a ray of sun? There’s a sound over there. It’s a golden sound. That’s the only way to describe it. It’s a bright sound, and it has little flecks of music in it, drifting like motes of dust. And you just know if you let that sound get inside you, if you hummed along with it, you’d rest like a cat in the sun. A perfect rest. You could rest a billion years.”



— Joe Hill



For the Record,

This day came in with SUN. Snow maybe on the weekend, it might end up looking like winter before BB goes back to California!



All hands wishing for PEACE