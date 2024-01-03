Sign up
Previous
Photo 3231
"Um, excuse me, I have needs!"
"I've got... hungry eyes."
-Eric Carmen
Raven needs her freeze dried chicken snacks AKA as Cat Crack, or just plain 'chickens' as we call them.
For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and then the sun appeared and changed the day to glorious!
All hands wishing for PEACE
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
theeyesofraven
Cathy 💫
Purrrr-fect .. She blends in nicely with the dark wood.
January 4th, 2024
