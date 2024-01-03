Previous
"Um, excuse me, I have needs!" by berelaxed
"Um, excuse me, I have needs!"

"I've got... hungry eyes."
-Eric Carmen

Raven needs her freeze dried chicken snacks AKA as Cat Crack, or just plain 'chickens' as we call them.


For the Record,
This day came in cloudy and then the sun appeared and changed the day to glorious!

All hands wishing for PEACE
Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Cathy 💫
Purrrr-fect .. She blends in nicely with the dark wood.
January 4th, 2024  
