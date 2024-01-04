Previous
The shadow of his lashes by berelaxed
Photo 3232

The shadow of his lashes

Your eyelashes will write on my heart the poem that could never come from the pen of a poet.”
– Rumi

Hunter was with my brother and sister in law this morning. BB and I walked through the woods to see him. He was painting and applying stickers to his dried work, deep in concentration. His ginger hair and eyelashes and sweet lips just made my day.

For the record,
This day came in sunny. BB and I are picking things up at Mainstay Bakery in Scituate soon and dropping in to see another old camp pal and husband in the same town. Saturday night we're having a bigger camp counselor reunion at a local restaurant.

All hands wishing for PEACE
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
885% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise