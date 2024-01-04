The shadow of his lashes

Your eyelashes will write on my heart the poem that could never come from the pen of a poet.”

– Rumi



Hunter was with my brother and sister in law this morning. BB and I walked through the woods to see him. He was painting and applying stickers to his dried work, deep in concentration. His ginger hair and eyelashes and sweet lips just made my day.



For the record,

This day came in sunny. BB and I are picking things up at Mainstay Bakery in Scituate soon and dropping in to see another old camp pal and husband in the same town. Saturday night we're having a bigger camp counselor reunion at a local restaurant.



All hands wishing for PEACE