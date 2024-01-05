A fun evening

"If you are not having fun you are doing something wrong."

Groucho Marx



We had pizza together at Sarah and David's, with old friends and family. The photo is terrible, but the evening was fun. The kids opened presents from BB and DollyDoug, much to their delight.



For the Record,

This day came in cold with a snow event on Saturday into Sunday. It's probably just a small storm, it's been a snowless winter so far.



All hands wishing for PEACE