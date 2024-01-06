Pals Kiwanee Pals

We had a Camp Kiwanee pals reunion today at a local Asian restaurant. We met in 1969 and 1970 and we worked together in the 1971 camp season too. It was a Camp Fire Girls overnight camp, in Hanson Massachusetts. We headed various activities, Tennis, Archery, Arts & Crafts, and Puppetry(me). The campers came from the greater Boston area and the counselors from the states and all over the world. We were all in our early twenties and had a rollicking good time being together and often misbehaving...



Somehow, more than 50 years have rolled by and we are still close friends, losing touch, finding each other again, but picking up right where we left off. We have a daily text thread that began during the Pandemic and continues today. We are all local except for BB who is now in California, but visits each year, sometimes twice.



For the Record,

This day came in with milky skies and a rain/snow storm on the way. Most likely rain here, but we wish for a dusting at least.



All hands celebrating old friends.