Previous
Finally, snow! by berelaxed
Photo 3235

Finally, snow!

"Snow was falling,
so much like stars
filling the dark trees
that one could easily imagine
its reason for being was nothing more
than prettiness.” — Mary Oliver


For the record,
This day came in with rain that finally turned to snow to the joy of BB an ex-New Englander visiting from California


All hands loving Dogcorner in the snow.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
886% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

JeannieC57
Love this !
January 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise