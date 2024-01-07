Sign up
Previous
Photo 3235
Finally, snow!
"Snow was falling,
so much like stars
filling the dark trees
that one could easily imagine
its reason for being was nothing more
than prettiness.” — Mary Oliver
For the record,
This day came in with rain that finally turned to snow to the joy of BB an ex-New Englander visiting from California
All hands loving Dogcorner in the snow.
7th January 2024
7th Jan 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
JeannieC57
Love this !
January 8th, 2024
