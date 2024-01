Raven Relaxed

There’s no need for a piece of sculpture in a home that has a cat.

~ Wesley Bates





Presenting Raven, the circus cat, relaxing as a piece of art on her cat tree. Fianna may use it as a jumping up or jumping down spot from the half moon windowsill, but slanking and sleeping there is only for Raven according to HER rules.





For the Record,

This day came in with sun and clouds.





All hands wishing for PEACE.