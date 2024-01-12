Previous
An educated squirrel's plea... by berelaxed
Photo 3240

An educated squirrel's plea...

"Since you get more joy out of giving joy to others, you should put a good deal of thought into the happiness that you are able to give."
Eleanor Roosevelt

She got her peanuts.

For the Record,
This day came in sunny and warm, not like mid-January.


All hands wishingfor PEACE
12th January 2024 12th Jan 24

Betsey

ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
887% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A wonderful portrait!
January 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise