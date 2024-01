Fianna puts her best foot forward

She was enjoying a morning tidy up in the glorious sunshine. Everything was peaceful until the circus wagon escapee , otherwise known as Raven arrived to shake things up.Rough and tumble ensued, immediately.



For the Record,

This day came in with wind and sun, then clouds and snow flurries for a bit. The rain and wind this weekend was scary, so many places were flooded. We escaped with a couple of tipped bird feeder poles, easily fixed.



All hand wishing for snow instead of rain and wind.