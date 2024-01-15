Previous
Twins
Twins

"Sometimes miracles come in pairs."
- Richard Branson

We invited our identical twin great nephews, Jacob & Logan and their parents for lunch today. We haven't seen them for some time because of the pandemic. It's easier to tell them apart now(I always could), Logan is a bit stockier, they part their hair on different sides and Jacob has a couple of freckles. You can see them in our loft today and Logan & Jacob as babies in the extras. They are 9 and a half now. Handsome, interesting and full of energy. I would so like to bottle the energy our visiting youngins' possess. Two beautiful boys


For the Record,
This day came in very cold with frost on the upstairs windows, it felt like winter today, but we need some snow for the full effect!


All hands happy.
January 16th, 2024  
