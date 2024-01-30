Tail and Toes to Go...

This is Raven going out through the cat door to the house and barn connection and the loft stairs. The door was once our wooden storm door, made by my dad. It was the storm door on the old entrance to the house before our addition twenty two years ago. It was forest green then, but I painted it with all the paint colors left over from various rooms in Dogcorner Cottage, adding some hints of gold. Our downstairs bathroom door in the addition is actually our the house door once protected by this storm door. I have painted that door and the upstairs loft door in the same fashion. We have a very creative and accommodating carpenter, willing to re-use old items.



For the Record,

This day came in very, very cold with fluttering flurries.



All hands warm & toasty