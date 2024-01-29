Hyacinths

If of thy mortal goods thou art bereft,

And from thy slender store two loaves alone to thee are left,

Sell one, and with the dole

Buy hyacinths to feed thy soul.





This verse was written by MOSLIH EDDIN (MUSLIH-UN-DIN) SAADI (SADI), who was a major Persian poet of the medieval times.

~contemplativeedblogspot.com





Hyacinths are native to the Eastern Mediterranean. This area includes southern Turkey, Syria, Iraq, Israel, Palestine, Turkmenistan, and Lebanon. Because of its vibrant color and attractive scent, the flower was popular in many surrounding cultures and countries. People began to naturalize it shortly after its discovery. It first spread to Italy, then to the rest of the world. Today it grows all around the world and in almost every country. It was so popular in Europe during the 1700s, in fact, that the Netherlands had over 2,000 different hyacinth species they grew to sell all over the world.



People have used hyacinths in cultural ceremonies for thousands of years. Persians used this flower for their New Year celebrations and at their Spring Equinox celebrations. Ancient Greeks used it in festivals. Russians often gift hyacinths on Women’s Day, which occurs in the spring.

~A-Zanimals.com



For the Record,

This day came in dark and dismal with spitting snow, melting as soon as it touched the warm wet earth. I couldn't resist buying two bunches of hyacinths at Trader Joe's, one white, one purple for under $5 each. A lovely cheer up.



All hands cozy