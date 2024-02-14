Sign up
Previous
Photo 3273
Happy Valentine's Day
For the Record,
This day came in very, very cold.The snowstorm yesterday was a bust, but the little we got was gorgeously frosting everything this morning.
All hands cozy, baked stuffed lobster tails from our Rocky Neck fish monger for dinner tonight.
14th February 2024
14th Feb 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Tags
valentine'sday
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful collage - we got no snow. Might get some Friday
February 14th, 2024
