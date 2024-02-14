Previous
Happy Valentine's Day by berelaxed
Happy Valentine's Day

For the Record,
This day came in very, very cold.The snowstorm yesterday was a bust, but the little we got was gorgeously frosting everything this morning.

All hands cozy, baked stuffed lobster tails from our Rocky Neck fish monger for dinner tonight.
14th February 2024 14th Feb 24

Betsey

@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful collage - we got no snow. Might get some Friday
February 14th, 2024  
