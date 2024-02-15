Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3274
Valentine's Day is over...
...time to get the RED out of the house.
For the Record,
This day came in cold and bright.Lots of birds at the feeders and the sparrow tenements hung on the barn.
All hands cozy
15th February 2024
15th Feb 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
3274
photos
81
followers
42
following
896% complete
View this month »
3267
3268
3269
3270
3271
3272
3273
3274
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D90
Taken
15th February 2024 7:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
Such a lovely pic
February 15th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close