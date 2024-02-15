Previous
Valentine's Day is over... by berelaxed
Valentine's Day is over...

...time to get the RED out of the house.

For the Record,
This day came in cold and bright.Lots of birds at the feeders and the sparrow tenements hung on the barn.

All hands cozy
Corinne C ace
Such a lovely pic
February 15th, 2024  
