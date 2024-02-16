Icelandic Road

I spent some time today re-working and Icelandic painting from one of our four trips to Iceland. this one is from 2009 when we took two of our nephews. We called these mountains the 'Sweater Mountains', reminding us of the knitted designs on the gorgeous Icelandic sweaters. This trip was an Icelandic Air stop off for three days before continuing on to visit our Swedish 'family' on the West Coast of Sweden.



The light is a bit off in the photo of the painting, there is no hint of pink on the actual canvas. I'm too lazy to retake it, and the loft studio light is even worse now later in the afternoon. I have to decide if i like it and add a bit of pink to the sky on the canvas.



For the Record,

This day came in cold and sunny. A three day weekend is coming up!

It's very sad day in Russia with the death of the patriot, Navalny. In other news, in a New York courtroom this afternoon, justice was finally $erved .



All hands happy for a three day weekend.