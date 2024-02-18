February's Flowers

Panicle hydrangeas add to the serene look of the winter season if you leave the dried flower heads on the stems. This is one called Little Quick Fire. The dried flowers look very delicate, but survive snow and harsh winds to offer four seasons of interest. The new flowers bloom on new wood, so these dried petals can be pruned in late winter or spring. The colors match all the shades of brown surrounding us now in a virtually snowless winter. However, the ivory petals really brighten this corner of the garden.





For the Record,

This day came in sunny, windy and cold.





All hands relaxing.