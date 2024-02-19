Flowers in February

Helleborus Foetidus, also known as the bearsfoot, bear’s foot, or stinking hellebore – the leaves sometimes have a musky odor when they are crushed.



The flowers of this kind are about one inch in diameter, chartreuse, and cylindrical. Sometimes the lips are tinged with maroon.



This is a caulescent, or stemmed plant. The smooth, dark blue-green, leathery foliage is evergreen. It consists of basal mounds of deeply cut, narrow leaves with serrated edges, and leaf bracts of lighter green beneath the blossoms.



Mature heights may reach three feet. This type is suitable for growing in Zones 5 to 9. Bloom time is from late winter to early spring.



This plant was a free, leftover after one of our garden club plant sales years ago. Now, I look forward to it blooming late winter into spring. Honestly, I've never crushed the leaves, but won't after learning the have a musky odor!



This day came in very cold with bright blue skies and lots of sun that warmed it up.



