Through the glass, closely by berelaxed
Photo 3315

Through the glass, closely

This fellow was on a windowsill gobbling peanuts I had placed there hoping to get a shot like this. He was driving Raven mad!!

For the Record,
This day came in damp and cloudy.

All hands excited for the trip. I'm all packed!
27th March 2024 27th Mar 24

Betsey

Joan Robillard ace
Fantastic BUt having one so close to the window would drive Two insane.
March 27th, 2024  
