Photo 3315
Through the glass, closely
This fellow was on a windowsill gobbling peanuts I had placed there hoping to get a shot like this. He was driving Raven mad!!
For the Record,
This day came in damp and cloudy.
All hands excited for the trip. I'm all packed!
27th March 2024
27th Mar 24
Betsey
ace
@berelaxed
I retired from public school teaching after happily spending twenty eight years playing in Kindergarten. Now I fill my days watching cat antics, taking endless...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
27th March 2024 11:08am
Tags
easterngraysquirrel
Joan Robillard
ace
Fantastic BUt having one so close to the window would drive Two insane.
March 27th, 2024
